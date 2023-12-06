ITV Studios Options ‘Battle in the Box’

Seoul-based Something Special has announced that ITV Studios has optioned the Korean celebrity format Battle in the Box for France, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel.

Battle in the Box, created by Korea’s NMedia and represented globally by Something Special, has traveled around the world in recent months including previously announced deals with Fremantle (for Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Portugal) and UKTV, which commissioned the game show for Dave and UKTV Play , hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr.

Battle in the Box is a comedic competition and reality game show hybrid in which two celebrity pairs live in an empty box with movable walls. With no home comforts, the celebrities must conquer physical and mental challenges in order to win special prizes and coveted floorspace. Round the clock challenges with cameras watching their every move means each pair must strategize to expand their space and win.