It took two months to prepare for the December edition of VideoAge in which we interviewed 10 industry executives for an in-depth report on FAST channels, and attended related conferences at both MIPCOM and MIP Cancun.

For a different story, it only took five TV executives to analyze the changing business of TV networks’ affiliate relations in the U.S.

Then there were the efforts of two journalists, one in New York City, the other in Singapore, to preview the upcoming Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF).

The book review is going to be fun, chronicling a book about the making of the great Hollywood movie, The Godfather.

A first-hand report from the floor of the MIP Cancun market should also capture readers’ interests, as will a piece on what was behind the end of the prolonged writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood and what each group obtained in exchange for the settlements.

Finally, the dire situation with TV license fees (which are the financial basis for most public broadcasters) is discussed in an article that delves into what these broadcasters might need to do in order to survive without such resources.

All this and more can be found in the December 2023 edition of VideoAge, which first premieres online, followed by a printed version that will be distributed at the ATF in Singapore, where VideoAge will have its traditional stand.

For those executives looking for even more reasons to read the December Issue, they should be told that despite the large number of players involved with the creation and operation of FAST channels, the sector is still in an embryonic stage, with companies struggling to survive.

MIP Cancun is unique. It is a market in which no sales are reported to have taken place, yet sellers can’t do without it due to the fact that it attracts a large number of content buyers.

The Asia TV Forum and Market on the other hand, has resolved the problem of poor market results by emphasizing the conference aspect of the event.

Naturally, die-hard VideoAge readers won’t want to miss the controversial My2¢ editorial, which looks into the migration of Social Media into OTT, or the traditional TV business.

