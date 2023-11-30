CEMA Awards of Journalistic Excellence to Air on TLN

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association’s (CEMA) 45th Annual Awards of Journalistic Excellence, which were recorded in front of a live studio audience in Toronto on November 25, will receive their premiere national TV broadcast on TLN Media Group’s TLN TV channel on December 9 at 7:30pm ET.

The 90-minute TV production showcases and recognizes Canada’s finest ethnic media practitioners in the categories of Television, Print, Podcast, Radio, Online Articles, Video Series, Documentary, Innovation, and Community Engagement.

TLN Media Group is supporting and working alongside CEMA to help protect the rights of ethnic communicators, advocate for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives and work tirelessly to promote the importance of ethnic media in Canada.