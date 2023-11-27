David Jenkinson on Content Americas

A frank talk with David Jenkinson, the organizer of C21’s Content Americas TV market in Miami, to be held January 23-25, 2024 at the Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel, revealed some new facts.

London, England-based Jenkinson (pictured) is C21’s managing director and the publishing/exhibition group’s majority owner.

Talking on the phone with VideoAge‘s Water Cooler while on a train heading to London, Jenkinson said that he doesn’t feel that his company lost its Budapest market to NATPE, in June, because it was actually a better solution for C21 to move Content Budapest to Warsaw, being Poland a bigger TV market than Hungary.

As for Miami, he’s confident that Content Americas will win its own competition with NATPE Global, which will take place January 16-18, 2024 at the InterContinental Miami a few days before Content Americas. Why? Because Content Americas staged a very successful market in January 2023 “not to replace NATPE — which went bankrupt — but to fill a void.” The NATPE brand, which came from a former TV association, was subsequently auctioned and acquired by Brunico, a Toronto, Canada-based publishing and exhibition group.

“For Content Americas 2024 we already have 100 exhibitors and 650 buyers,” said Jenkinson, pointing out that for C21, the Miami market became its second largest after Content London, which, this year, is taking place November 28-30, 2023, and is expected to attract 3,000 attendees. Meanwhile, the 2024 Miami event is expected to draw 2,000 people — up from the 1,500 participants at the inaugural edition in 2023.

C21 organizes five conferences per year in cities like Los Angeles and Toronto, and, added Jenkinson, “all have market components.”

As for the question that Jenkinson has been repeatedly asked by industry executives and members of the press alike, he was very straightforward: “We approached [NATPE] about combining the two events, but we couldn’t reach an agreement,” he said.