The Sandbox to Create ‘Peaky Blinders’ Metaverse

The Sandbox has partnered with Banijay Brands to create metaverse spinoffs of the television series Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror.

The Peaky Blinders experience will immerse users in the series’ universe with a fresh perspective. Developing over multiple seasons, each will add a new layer to the themes of deceit, destruction, power, and salvation that the Peaky Blinders universe encompasses. Features will include fetch quests, secret routes, exploration, and community fan gatherings.

“The Peaky Blinders entrance into The Sandbox offers fans and users the chance to become characters in the world they love,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox.

The Sandbox’s Black Mirror experiences will allow fans to become different characters and become immersed in a universe inspired by the series. Each experience is based on a main theme or character from a Black Mirror episode. Black Mirror’s integration into The Sandbox will include a full range of NFTs and avatars.