GMA Integrated News is First Philippine Network to Cover Israel-Hamas Conflict on the Ground

GMA Integrated News (GMAIN) is the first Philippine news organization to deliver live and exclusive reports straight from the Middle East in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Through the bravery of broadcast journalists JP Soriano, Raffy Tima, and Kim Sorra, as well as the whole integrated news team back home, GMAIN has been providing the public with live coverage from Tel Aviv, Israel and Cairo, Egypt.

Soriano and Sorra have been sharing the stories of Filipinos in Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. GMA Integrated News was the only news team — not just from the Philippines, but from Asia — that had the exclusive opportunity to visit the site of the Super Nova Festival massacre, where hundreds, including Filipina, died.