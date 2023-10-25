Little Dot and History Hit Ink WWII Veterans Doc Deal

Digital media network Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) and History Hit, the SVoD and content platform co-founded by historian Dan Snow, have signed an exclusive cross-platform, multi-year content deal with WWII veteran interviewer and documentary maker, Rishi Sharma.

Having produced an archive of over 2,000 video and audio interviews with WWII veterans, Rishi Sharma owns the largest, unexplored personal archive of first hand interviews from those who fought on the frontline. Each in-depth interview lasts between 2-4 hours and has been captured by Rishi over the past eight years with the ambition to document and preserve as many personal accounts as possible.

The deal will also see Little Dot Studios take on channel management and publishing of Rishi’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels. Additionally, Little Dot Studios and History Hit will acquire exclusive FAST, broadcast and AVoD/SVoD rights to Rishi’s full library which will be available via Little Dot Studios’ owned and operated media network and FAST output, as well as History Hit’s SVoD and podcast network.

History Hit has also commissioned a 1 x 30’ documentary following Rishi across the U.S. as he continues to meet more veterans, which will premiere on the platform ahead of Veterans Day/Remembrance Day on November 11.