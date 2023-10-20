‘The Morning After’ Starts Filming in Cape Town

FabFiction and Prime Video have started principal photography of series The Morning After. The series, created by Thierry Cassuto & Karen Jeynes and set in Cape Town, South Africa, stars British actress Amara Okereke (In The Lost Lands, Red Rose) as young aspiring singer Nina Morgan from Hull (U.K.), who gets adopted by a group of local young misfits after she washes up one morning about 6000 miles from home, alone and naked on a Cape Town beach, with all of her stuff missing and a story that’s clearly got a few holes.

The Morning After is produced by Paris-based Paradoxal and Cape Town based Both Worlds Pictures, with the support of the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and with Natixis-Coficiné providing cash flow finance. The series is the latest outcome of the Paradoxal and Both Worlds production partnership agreement of 2020, following up on the ten-part series Recipes for Love and Murder released in 2022 on Acorn, M-Net, Showmax and sold globally by Global Screen (a Telepool company) and AMC Networks.

Entirely filmed in Cape Town and vicinity, The Morning After is directed by Cindy Lee (Girls of St Agnes, Desert Rose) and Karen Jeynes (Recipes for Love and Murder), with executive producers Rémy Jacquelin for Paradoxal, and Thierry Cassuto, Karen Jeynes and Thato Cassuto for Both Worlds Pictures.

The series will premiere in sub-saharan Africa on Prime Video and in Germany on ARD’s SVoD service Mediatek, with international sales handled for now by Paradoxal.