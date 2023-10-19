GMA’s “The Cheating Game” to Stream on Netflix Starting October 26

The GMA film The Cheating Game will be available worldwide on Netflix beginning on October 26. Top-billed by two of the Philippines’ most well-known artists, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, the movie delves into the psyches of two individuals who react differently to betrayal after being cheated on.

The Cheating Game was produced by GMA Public Affairs under GMA Pictures and was co-written and directed by author Rod Marmol. The film is based on the original concept and story by Peabody award-winning documentary writer and producer Shao Masula and co-written by Jessie Villabrille.