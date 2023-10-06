Berlinale 2024 Promotes German Newcomer Films

From February 15 to 25, 2024, the 74th Berlin International Film Festival will again be inviting the industry and audiences to a wide-ranging program of films, encounters, and exchanges.

“The aim of Berlinale 2024 is to once again spark enthusiasm for cinema, creating enjoyment and a festive mood. A film festival is more than the sum of its programs. We are looking forward to a festival that wants to combine political relevance, aesthetic experiences and grand emotions. Preparations are in full swing, and we have already initiated a reorganization of the promotion of newcomer German films and the field of partnerships,” said Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, who will be concluding their five-year mandate with the 2024 edition.

The festival is setting fresh emphasis in its commitment to newcomer German films: they will be integrated into existing sections Competition, Encounters, Panorama, Generation and Forum. The former director of Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Jenni Zylka, will act as point of contact, providing a cross-section interface for newcomer German films and film school projects. Her tasks will also include scouting for newcomer films.

The Heiner Carow Prize for the promotion of German cinematic art will be awarded to a first or second German feature-length film from the sections Competition, Berlinale Special, Encounters, Panorama, Generation, Forum or Forum Expanded. The 5,000 euros prize is sponsored by the DEFA Foundation.