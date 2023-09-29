Series Mania Launches Rio Workshop

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, has announced the creation of the Rio De Janeiro Workshop, the first workshop organized outside Europe by the Series Mania Institute, the educational arm of Series Mania.

The workshop, developed at the request of the RioFilme, Projeto Paradiso, SICAV, FIRJAN, Institut Français de Paris and the French Embassy in Brazil, is set to take place in Rio from October 1 to October 5, ahead of the International Film Festival in Rio and the Rio Market (October 5-10, 2023).

Ttargeted at Brazilian producer/showrunner pairs with a series project, the workshop aims to give participants practical advice on how to better understand the European co-production market, and ultimately create a bridge between Brazil and the European market.

“Series Mania is expanding abroad. Its expertise is now to train talents all over the world in their homes countries,whilst taking into account the challenges of local industries,” commented Herszberg. “We are delighted to be organizing this first workshop abroad which will serve as the beginning for new workshops in other continents.”

Eight duos have been selected from all over Brazil to participate; they will be mentored by screenwriters Felipe Braga (Lov3, Samantha!, Sintonia) and Michaela Sabo (Black Widows, Widow, Perfect World).