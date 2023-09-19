FOX Entertainment Global Unveils Expanded Slate

FOX Entertainment Global has unveiled an expanded program slate ahead of the upcoming MIPCOM market, with the addition of unscripted content owned and produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment; production entity Studio Ramsay Global; and TMZ, all of which join original animated content from Bento Box Entertainment, live-action comedy from FOX Entertainment Studios; and more than 20 movies produced by MarVista Entertainment.

“As FOX Entertainment Global wraps a successful first year of operation and prepares to return to MIPCOM, our strategy to further expand our fast-growing library of owned content with global appeal is already making a meaningful impact on the international landscape,” said Fernando Szew, CEO of FEG and MarVista Entertainment. “This addition of premium unscripted content from Gordon Ramsay, FAE and TMZ uniquely complements our fast-growing roster of multiplatform, linear and streaming content, including animation, scripted series and original movies.”

Spearheading the company’s unscripted roster is new game show Snake Oil, hosted and produced by comedian David Spade; and singing competition series The Masked Singers, now in its tenth season. Studio Ramsay Global’s Next Level Chef also joins the slate, alongside the doc specials TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair and TMZ Presents: Tragically Viral.

The company’s animated offerings include Dan Harmon’s comedy Krapopolis. Set to premiere on FOX on September 24, and already renewed for three seasons, Krapopolis features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) and Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows). FEG is also distributing the animated series Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm.

Rounding out the slate is FOX’s first wholly owned live-action comedy, Animal Control, starring and executive produced by Joel McHale; and more than 20 made-for-platform movies from MarVista and Bento Box.

Additionally, FEG is now serving as the international distributor of a slate of content, including movies, series, specials and documentaries spanning various genres, from FOX’s AVoD service, Tubi.