Nielsen’s New CEO Faces Streaming Reality

Now that streaming media seems to be adopting a linear TV model, with advertising and live events, and the sector is looking for a ratings gathering service, the industry is keeping Nielsen for its metrics.

Reported The Wall Street Journal, “The media business is now littered with measurement companies, but ad buyers don’t believe there is one measurement company that can completely replace Nielsen yet.”

On its part, Nielsen has appointed Karthik Rao, a company veteran, as its new CEO, replacing David Kenny, who will stay on as executive chairman. One of Rao’s key tasks is now to get industry approval for Nielsen’s new TV and cross-platform measurement service, which accounts for the many ways viewers watch video content.

Last year, Nielsen was acquired by a private-equity consortium led by Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Partners for over $10 billion.