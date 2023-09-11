OTT.X Summit Takes Hollywood

“We have five people at the OTT Conference,” said Irv Holender, chairman of the Los Angeles-based Multicom, adding that “there are over 500 people at the Skirball Center in Bel Air.”

The OTT.X Summit, officially described as a “Conference for TVOD, SVoD, AVoD, and FAST,” was held August 30-31, 2023 at the Skirball Cultural Center in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. It featured a total of 30 sessions with topics that included, “How does FAST become the new cable TV?” and “Theaters and streaming working together to serve the consumer.”

A Total of 91 executives served as speakers, including NBCUni’s Kenesha Luney, TelevisaUnivision’s Richard Hull, ITN Distribution’s Stuart Alson, and BestEver Channels’ Jonathon Barbato.

The Summit was organized by the North Hollywood, California-based OTT.X trade association, a not-for-profit organization headed by Mark Fisher. Officially, the association is described as a “global community of organizations throughout the OTT streaming industry and include content, service and technology providers, channels, platforms and retailers.” Its 16 board members include Amazon’s Jude Fitzmorris, Sony Pictures’ Jill Allen, and TelevisaUnivision’s Jorge Balleste.

The Summit, which included luncheons, was free for OTT.X members. For non-members, the fee was $350.

OTT.X (formerly the Entertainment Merchants Association) was established in April 2006 through the merger of the Video Software Dealers Association (VSDA) and the Interactive Entertainment Merchants Association (IEMA). VSDA was founded in 1981, while IEMA was created in 1997 by Hal Halpin, a former publisher of business magazines for the gaming industry.

Pictured above, a few scenes of the two-day event.