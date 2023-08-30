NYC Film Studio Takes Off on Pier 94

Major film studio facilities are being built in Manhattan by a consortium that includes Vornado Realty Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone.

The $350 million production complex is called Sunset Pier 94 Studios, and is being built on the Hudson River with construction set to start this year. It calls for six soundstages, in addition to offices and other support facilities such as writers’ and editing rooms. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The new studios will make New York City the second largest studio site in the U.S. after Hollywood and it will be competing with other large facilities in the Queens section of the city.

The studio developers are betting on an increased number of productions to feed competitive streaming services, which require a constant output of new content.