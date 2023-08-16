Streamers’ Winning Strategy

Linear TV viewing fell below 50 percent in terms of total share among U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen’s July 2023 report.

The streamers’ winning strategy seems to be: First, weaken broadcast stations programming. Second, wait until linear TV viewership plummets. Third, burden the creators with the costs of the streaming embrace. Fourth, increase the SVoD prices.

Since — according to Nielsen — streaming is now capturing 38.7 percent of Americans’ viewing time, monthly subscription prices could be increased without fear of losing viewers, and only risking an increase in churn.

The SVoD monthly costs for services without ads in the U.S. are going to be: Hulu $17.99; Max $15.99; Netflix $15.49; Disney+ $13.99; Peacock $11.99; Paramount+ $11.99; Prime Video $8.99; and AppleTV+ $6.99.

According to some analysts, U.S. households average four monthly subscriptions, which translate to over $63 per month for the top-priced four services, and $40 per month for the bottom four.

The two-tier strategy of the top-priced streamers is to sell bundles at a discount and to push more subs toward their ad-supported services, which cost much less (about 50 percent) and generate more money per user than their ad-free versions.