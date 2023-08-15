Producers-Strikers’ Solution Inches Closer

Today, The Wall Street Journal titled its story about the Hollywood strike: “Major Studios Resume Talks With Writers,” indicating how the big ones control the talks, but little prodcos are anxious to return to the business of production before having to lay off staff.

Last week, AMPTP — the alliance that represents Hollywood producers — submitted a new proposal to the striking writers addressing staffing requirements and the use of AI.

As for residuals, AMPTP has expressed willingness to increase royalties, particularly from streaming services. If a deal is reached, the producers will then address the concerns of the striking actors.

Reading through the lines, the WSJ implied that the major U.S. studios want to burden the creatives to make up for the studios’ move toward streaming, which has caused “a financial sinkhole.”