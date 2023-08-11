Mo Abudu to Keynote Women in Entertainment Breakfast at FAME

FAME Week Africa, built by RX Africa and set to take place September 3-9, 2023, in Cape Town, has announced the Women in Entertainment Breakfast. The event, powered by EarCandy Dubbing and the Cape Town International Conventions Center, is scheduled for September 6 and will shine a spotlight on the contributions of African women in the entertainment industry.

The morning’s proceedings will be highlighted by a keynote address from the woman that Forbes has described as Africa’s most powerful woman, Mo Abudu. The Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist is often referred to as the “Oprah Winfrey of Africa.” Her commitment to amplifying African voices and telling authentic stories has been instrumental in reshaping the narrative of African entertainment on a global scale.

Martin Hiller, Portfolio director of FAME Week Africa, expressed his anticipation for the event, saying, “The Women in Entertainment Breakfast is a crucial milestone for FAME Week Africa. By celebrating and elevating the incredible talent of women in the industry, we are forging a path towards a more equitable and vibrant future for African entertainment. We encourage everyone to join us in this inspiring celebration of talent and diversity.”