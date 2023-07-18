GMA Expands its Presence Around the World

The Philippines’ GMA Network — thru GMA International — ventured into various collaborations with several content creators and media platforms this year.

In a historic collaboration with ABS-CBN International, GMA’s international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV (as well as a slate of GMA on-demand programs) became available on iWantTFC beginning in May this year.

GMA International also teamed up with Jungo Pinoy, the fastest-growing entertainment mobile app specifically created and curated for Filipinos by Los Angeles-based media company Jungo TV.

Moreover, GMA Pinoy TV – the Network’s flagship international channel – has been inducted by Digital Pilipinas as their partner in promoting financial literacy through their digitalization campaign to the OFWs and Filipino Immigrants and their families and dependents. GMA Pinoy’s documentary series EntrePinoy Abroad won the Silver Telly in the Online – Series: Documentary category of the 44th Annual Telly Awards.

GMA International is also part of GMA Network’s Anti-Piracy Committee. GMA partnered with the world’s largest and most effective anti-piracy coalition, Alliance for Creativity & Entertainment, earlier this year. The network has launched its own anti-piracy advocacy campaign dubbed “Stream Responsibly. Fight Piracy,” aimed at raising awareness of the value of creative works.

Finally, GMA Worldwide continues to reach more and more viewers worldwide via program syndication. Currently, GMA produces around 26 dramas yearly that are being distributed to over 50 countries across five continents. GMA Worldwide has licensed over 100 titles around the globe to date. GMA has secured landmark deals to air 14 of its shows with 492 hours worth of content in 42 countries in Africa — becoming a major provider of Filipino content in the world’s second-largest continent.

Furthermore, the company has entered into a five-year partnership with Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service that delivers content to Filipinos.