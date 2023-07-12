SPI/FilmBox Launches Thematic Channels with France’s Free

SPI/FilmBox and Free, a French telecommunications provider, have inked new distribution deals for eight SPI channels, as well as renewed a carriage deal for FightBox, which broadcasts programming dedicated to mixed martial arts. There are various packaging options available for viewers who would like to access the channels.

Viewers can either subscribe to FightBox, Dizi, FilmBox Arthouse, and DocuBox individually or they can get the following standalone packs: the Entertainment pack featuring FightBox, Fast&FunBox, Gametoon, and 360 TuneBox or the Male pack, which includes the same offer in addition to Erox and Eroxxx channels.