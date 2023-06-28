Newsflare To Distribute ViralHog Content

London-based Newsflare and Bozeman, Montana-based ViralHog have partnered to make ViralHog’s video content library available to publishers and producers worldwide via Newsflare’s transactional platform.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with ViralHog on our shared mission to provide the best user-generated video to the world’s publishers and producers. Adding Viral Hog’s extensive library to our existing 350,000 videos further cements Newsflare as the go-to global leader for the largest selection of quality User-Generated Videos. The wide diversity of ViralHog’s content combined with the worldwide reach of Newsflare’s network will enhance the value on offer to existing and prospective clients,” said Matt Hall, chief operating officer of Newsflare.

“For ViralHog, this partnership with Newsflare represents a remarkable opportunity to expand the reach of our premium user-generated videos. We are excited to join forces with Newsflare, leveraging their global network and industry-leading platform to bring our well-loved viral video content to publishers and producers worldwide. Together, we will redefine the user-generated video landscape and continue to deliver unbeatable value to our customers. With over 13 million subscribers, ViralHog is the 3rd most-viewed YouTube Channel in the United States, further solidifying our position as the dominant supplier of exclusive UGC content.” said Ryan Bartholomew, founder of ViralHog.