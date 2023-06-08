Conecta Announces 2023 Edition’s Program

The seventh edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, to be held in Toledo on June 26-29, was presented yesterday at a press conference at the IMEX-Instituto Cultural de Mexico en España in Madrid.

Conecta’s director, Géraldine Gonard, gave an overview of the program, explaining that “we will offer an in-deep analysis of Mexico and Poland as focus countries; workshops to optimize budgets and develop new funding models; keynotes in which trends such as eSports, gen Z or audio series will be discused; and panels dedicated to the so-called warrior platforms, i.e. local and regional platforms that compete with global streamers”.

Among the highlights of this edition, a special session prior to the Awards Gala on June 28 will exclusively premiere a sneak peek of Time Zone, a new entertainment format created by Zeppelin and Endemol Shine Nederland (Banijay) for HBO Max, to be launched on the platform this summer.

In addition, Warner Music Spain will recognize a project from the Pitch Music, Co-Pro or High-End sessions with a prize consisting of three days of Dolby Atmos sound studio at its creative hub The Music Station in Madrid, to contribute to the creation of promotional materials (teaser, trailer, music over end credits) for the winning project.