Director Ari Folmen Receives Pulcinella Career Award

Israeli film director, screenwriter and composer Ari Folman received the Pulcinella Career Award at the recently concluded 27th edition of Cartoons On The Bay – International Festival of Animation, Transmedia and Meta-Arts, an event organized by Rai Com, which was held in Pescara, Italy for the second consecutive year, from May 31 to June 4, 2023.

Born in Haifa in 1962, Ari Folman debuted in fiction film-making with Clara Hakedosha in 1966. After a prolific career, in 2021 he wrote and directed Where is Anne Frank, the animated adaptation of the Diary of Anne Frank.

The theme for this year’s Cartoons On The Bay was “Real, Unreal, Virtual. Imagined and imaginary worlds. Amid utopia, opportunity and alienation. The suspension of technological disbelief”. The Festival, under the direction of Roberto Genovesi, bestowed three new Awards: the Transmedia Award, the Meta Award and the Arlecchino Award.

Categories in competition included: Preschool TV Show (2-4 years old), Upper Preschool Show (4-6 years old), Kids TV Show (7-11 years old), Youth TV Show (11+ years old), Interactive Animation, Live Action And Hybrid Show, TV Pilot, Short Film and Animated Feature.