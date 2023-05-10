Victoria’s Secret: The Movie

Ohio-based lingerie seller Victoria’s Secret is returning to fashion shows with a twist: a movie. Titled The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, the film will feature 20 fashion designers in four cities, Bogota, London, Tokyo and Lagos. The company’s last fashion show was staged in 2018.

The new feature will be available on streaming services this fall, and the company will hold a premiere event to mark the movie’s release. The feature will be part of the company’s attempt to reinvent itself as a brand representing female empowerment. The controversial fashion show was cancelled after it came under criticism for its lack of diversity and inclusion.