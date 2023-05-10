Cognito Entertainment Debuts with a Focus on Science

Neuroscientist Dr. David Eagleman, producer Matt Tauber (Project Blue Book, Preacher), and former History executive Adam Fratto (Cleverman, Haven) have partnered to launch Cognito Entertainment, a prodco with a focus on stories from the world of science.

Under the new banner, Cognito has optioned Grace Chan’s award-winning Australian novel Every Version of You and will adapt it as an international feature film. Set in the near future, this sci-fi story centers on a star-crossed romance between lovers separated by the boundary between our world and the metaverse.

In addition, Cognito is shopping Galileo, a six-part limited international co-produced series about Renaissance scientist Galileo Galilei. BAFTA winning producer Karen Tenkhoff (Motorcyle Diaries) has written the series, and Jon Levin (Marshall, The Breadwinner) will executive produce.

Created by Eagleman, The Invisible Enemy is a docu-series which explores how our civilization was not shaped by politicians or wars but by a long history of germs, viruses and microbes. Emmy-nominated producer Jonathan Grupper will showrun, and Emmy-winning author and physician Seema Yasmin will host.