Lionsgate+ Signs Deal with Mercado Livre

LIONSGATE+ will now become available through eCommerce platform Mercado Livre in key markets in the LatAm region through a recent agreement spanning Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Brazil is the initial launch market, with other territories rolling out in the coming months.

As part of the agreement, customers will be able to subscribe via Mercado Livre to LIONSGATE+’s library of content that includes programs such as dark comedy Nacho, period dramas The Great and The Serpent Queen, true crime drama The Act, and Spanish language original series like Señorita 89.