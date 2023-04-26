FilmRise to Rep ‘Scheme Queens’ in North America

FilmRise has acquired all North American distribution rights to the film Scheme Queens from director Cas Sigers-Beedles. The film is about four girlfriends who find themselves down on their luck and devise a plan to change their futures.

Bad girl Sam (Brii Renee), influencer Lauryn (B. Simone), trophy fiancé Zoe (Jacky Oh) and devout Christian Audra (Ernestine Johnson) decide to rob a ruthless Rastafarian jewel thief by conning Mark, his second in command. All is going according to plan until Lauryn is propositioned by Mark to steal the money and split the millions. Soon they don’t know who is conning who, but the jewel thief is coming for everyone and he’s not stopping until he finds his diamonds and his money.

Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions for FilmRise, said about the deal, “Scheme Queens is a great example of high-quality Urban cinema being created today by female Black filmmakers that we are always looking to add to our library. This is an underserved audience in the entertainment industry, and we are happy to be adding the film to our growing library of Urban entertainment.”