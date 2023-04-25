WB Discovery Acquires ‘Totally Spies!’ S7

Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired the seventh season of spy-fi animation series Totally Spies! across EMEA and the U.S.

French broadcaster Gulli and Discovery Kids LatAm have previously been announced as co-producers of the Zodiak Kids & Family France (part of Banijay Kids & Family) show.

The 2-D animated franchise returns to screens in 2024, following its original six-season run beginning in 2001. Premiering on Cartoon Network U.S. and later launching on Max in EMEA, the upcoming series follows the three legendary secret agents, Sam, Clover and Alex, as they move to a new city and take on a fresh crop of villains.

The 26 x 22’ season will be produced by Benoît Di Sabatino and directed by Stephane Berry, who directed five previous seasons of the show. Gary Milne and Ludovic Taron serve as executive producers. Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution handles global distribution for the franchise.