Big Media and BTF to Co-Produce ‘Railroad Killer’

New York-based Big Media is partnering with Mexico/Florida-based production company BTF Media to co-produce true crime series Railroad Killer.

Based on the true story of a serial killer who evaded authorities on both sides of the border for 30 years, the series (5 x 60’) is being produced in both English and Spanish, and has already been licensed by A+E Networks EMEA for broadcast in the U.K.

The story showcases the life of Ángel Maturino Reséndiz, who committed dozens of murders in the U.S. and Mexico and remained undetected by illegally traveling on railroad cars of train lines that crossed Texas and the nation’s heartland, and from California to Florida. The so-called train-hopping serial killer continued his murderous spree until a 31-year-old rookie Texas Ranger named Drew Carter put all the pieces together to capture him at last.

Big Media and BTF Media control the worldwide rights for the series.