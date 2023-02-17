Series Mania Announces Co-Pro Pitching Projects and Jury

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania (to be held on March 17-24), has announced the 15 projects part of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions (on March 21). A 16th project, to be announced on February 21, will be presented out of competition in partnership with the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

Having received 450 projects from 66 different countries, the goal of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions is to help these European and international drama projects find potential financial partners. An international jury of industry professionals will determine the best project and assign the Best Project Award of €50,000 to help develop the winning series.

The jury includes jury president Caroline Hollick (U.K.), head of Drama at Channel 4, Michele Zatta (Italy), commissioning editor at RAI, Françoise Guyonnet (France), executive managing director TV Series at StudioCanal, Jarmo Lampela (Finland), head of Drama at YLE – Finnish Broadcasting Company, and Lindsey Martin (U.K.), VP, Development & Co-Productions at CBS Studios International.