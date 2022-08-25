Acorn TV Adapts ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’

Acorn TV confirmed that production began in the U.K. on its latest series Mrs. Sidhu Investigates.

Produced by Monumental Television and Absolutely Productions, the original mystery series follows a high-end caterer with a taste to solve murders and other crimes. Comedy writer actress Meera Syal (pictured) will star in the lead role.

Suk Pannu adapted the four-episode series from the BBC Radio 4 series of the same name.

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, commented, “Adapting Suk Pannu’s adored radio mystery into Acorn TV’s next cozy crime drama has been an absolute pleasure. With Meera Syal’s renowned humor and talent leading the series, and a captivating set of mysteries to solve, we know our audiences will devour every moment of this witty and delectable series.”