Damián Alcázar To Star In ‘Autogol’ From VIS

VIS confirmed that Damián Alcázar will star in the new film Autogol.

Produced by VIS, the film tells a fictional story based on the murder of Andres Escobar, a leader of the Colombian soccer team. The film looks at the events from 1994 when the Colombian team was out of competition after a goal scored by Escobar.

Written and directed by Gabriel Gonzaléz Rodríguez, Autogol is adapted from the book of the same name by Ricardo Silva Romero.

Filming will begin in Colombia on August 22, 2022.