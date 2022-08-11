MIPCOM is Coming, And So is VideoAge with its Monthly and Daily

MIPCOM is undoubtedly the most important international TV market of the year, and it precedes other important regional markets such as MIP Cancun and Asia TV Forum.

MIPCOM organizers RX France have been busy promoting the market since early summer, well ahead of its scheduled October 17-20 dates.

Similarly, VideoAge is busy planning its participation with its traditional MIPCOM Issue and is, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, returning with its market Daily, which, this year, will come out on Day 2 of the event, so that it can include a photo report from the exhibition floors. This post-pandemic accomplishment has been made possible thanks to the support of the industry that has been behind VideoAge for more than 40 years.

The current content sales and acquisition management has been developed, trained, and raised with the pages of VideoAge, with many executives developing a strong attachment to it, while a few others have developed a strong love-hate relationship with it while still admiring VideoAge‘s devotion to the business of buying and selling content.

For any developing situation, executives can refer to old editions of VideoAge to find out how it was handled then, and if there are any new issues to be confronted with, VideoAge‘s extensive interactions with executives can offer multiple options as to how to proceed.

As usual, VideoAge will report on the current state of the industry with an eye towards future developments.