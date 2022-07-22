Netflix Reveals ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ From Nicolas Winding Refn

Netflix will launch the new series Copenhagen Cowboy from Nicolas Winding Refn later this year.

Produced by NWR Originals, the six-part noir series follows a young heroine who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.

Shot in Denmark, the series stars Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen, and Zlatko Buric, alongside a cast that includes Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, and Jason Hendil-Forssell, among others.

Nicolas Winding Refn said, “Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn.”

Photo courtesy Magnus Nordenhof Jønck