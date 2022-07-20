The Best of the Water Cooler: The Summer/Winter Edition

Over the past six months distracted readers might have missed the hottest, most provocative, and most insightful Water Cooler features. No worries. Below, find a collection of seven articles specially selected for their controversial “values.” Each can be easily browsed while drinking a refreshing watermelon juice on the beach in the northern hemisphere, or sipping a warming-up hot chocolate in the snowy mountains in the southern portion of the world.

The Problems With Streaming (and Solutions)