Woodcut International Scores Deals For ‘Surviving A Serial Killer’

Woodcut International brought in multiple sales for Surviving A Serial Killer.

Produced by Woodcut Media for Channel 4, the true-crime documentary series delves into the personal stories of individuals who survived a murderer. The series speaks with people who encountered killers such as Ted Bundy, Bobby Joe Long, Peter Sutcliffe, and others.

Surviving A Serial Killer has been picked up by RTL in Germany, AMC Networks in Spain for Crime + Investigation, and Planète+ in France, and Nordic streamer Viaplay. In Australia, Nine Network also acquired the series for broadcast later in the year.

Koulla Anastasi, commercial director at Woodcut International, “We have had tremendous interest in Surviving a Serial Killer following its UK debut last year and are delighted to announce these deals with such premium platforms as the true crime genre continues to engage audiences worldwide. This series is highly emotive, and each harrowing case pays homage to the courage and resilience of these incredible survivors.”