Gusto TV Inks Deal With TiVo+ In U.S.

Gusto TV entered a partnership with TiVo+ in the U.S.

Gusto TV showcases a culturally diverse lineup of award-winning titles in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, across more than 160 countries. The new deal will see Gusto TV’s culinary originals exclusively available to TiVo customers.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “Gusto TV has established itself as one of the most culturally diverse culinary channels in the industry. With a continued focus on cultural representation in our programming, we’re excited to share our food stories with TiVo+ viewers.”

Scott Maddux, VP of Content Strategy at TiVo, added, “Gusto’s outstanding production values and multi-cultural programming make it a perfect fit for global distribution as part of the TiVo+ content network.”