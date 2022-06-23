Summer 2022 Content Highlights: SPI International

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, operates 42 television channels on six continents including the FilmBox and Film1 brands, and a rich bouquet of thematic channels.

In addition to linear offers, SPI operates multiple digital services including FilmBox+ and Dizi. SPI’s ever-expanding catalogue of digital products also includes a wide variety of FAST channels, such as Filmstream, Docustream, Dramastream and Fashionstream.

SPI International is also a leading distributor of theatrical films and television programming worldwide. The company’s catalogue presents a wide range of more than 3,000 titles, consisting of a package of 100 family-oriented movies, exciting new releases as well as evergreen library feature films and TV series. Highlights include Memory (pictured), Best Sellers, The Bricklayer, Mack & Rita, The Chase, Book of Love, Elyse, Nitram and Panama.

