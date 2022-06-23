Summer 2022 Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group is a world-class independent distribution company with a focus on the global television market and all digital media platforms including OTT, mobile and pay-per-view.

From cult movies to timeless series, a killer horror library to unearthed MOWs, TheArchive channel is dedicated to rare, retro, and 4K restored films and classic TV.

TheGrapevine channel will enlighten and inspire with true stories, interviews, documentaries, music and reality programming.

In reality TV movie Container Masters, repurposed shipping containers are turned into beautiful homes and unique building projects. Jim Russell, also known as the Container Master, brings clients’ unique shipping container dreams to life.

But I’m a Cheerleader centers on a naive teenager who is sent to rehab camp when her straitlaced parents and friends suspect her of being a lesbian.

Academy Award-winning documentary One Day in September (pictured) looks at the 1972 Munich Olympics, which became the Olympics of terror when a terrorist group called Black September held 11 Israeli athletes hostage.

