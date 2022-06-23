Summer 2022 Content Highlights: FilmRise

FilmRise is a New York City-based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network. The company offers licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted feature films and TV series.

Faith drama series Highway To Heaven sees a probationary angel, played by Michael Landon, who is sent back to Earth and teams up with an ex-cop to help people.

True-crime series Dr. G: Medical Examiner presents renowned coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia, who provides explanations and theories for mysterious causes of death.

In sci-fi drama series Andromeda, Captain Dylan Hunt and the crew of the Andromeda Ascendant set out on a mission to rebuild the Systems Commonwealth 300 years after its fall.

Drama Broken Diamonds (pictured) follows a young writer who finds his dream put in jeopardy when he has to take care of his mentally ill sister.

The Short History of the Long Road centers on teenager Nola, confronted with the choice to live as an outsider or within society.

