GoQuest Media Acquires Dramas From Europe

GoQuest Media announced the acquisition of several drama series from Europe.

The independent content distributor finalized deals for the distribution rights to Secrets of the Grapevine from Telekom Srbija, Crazy in Love from TVN, Still Waters from ERR, and Sacrificiul (Sacrificial) from Dream Film Production.

Produced by MetRo Productions, Secrets of the Grapevine (pictured) is a romantic drama that revolves around two wine-making families.

Originally airing on TVN 7 in Poland, Crazy in Love portrays an entangled story of holiday love.

Produced by Zolba Productions, Still Waters follows teenager Marianne as she arrives at a new bilingual school where she soon finds herself being blackmailed.

Drama Sacrificiul tells the extraordinary stories of three sisters who were separated and reunited years later.

Akshit Sandhu, manager of Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, commented, “We’re so pleased to continue our partnership with Telekom Srbija and ERR and build a new one with TVN and Dream Film Production. These gripping series enjoyed high ratings and found great popularity with their local audiences, and we believe that these evergreen themes and performances will appeal to international audiences too.”