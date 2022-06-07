Gusto TV Partners With Cox Media Group In U.S.

Gusto TV entered a new partnership with Cox Media Group in Atlanta, Georgia, in the U.S.

As part of the deal, Gusto TV will be available as a dedicated linear channel and branded block of programming on CMG’s NOW stream. The international food channel offers a culturally diverse lineup of hundreds of hours of proprietary content, with titles available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Cox Media Group’s expansion into the streaming and CTV space is both timely and exciting. We’re stoked for Gusto TV to be a part of CMG’s latest digital rollout. Combining the world’s best food channel with a powerhouse like Cox Media Group is a recipe for success.”

Marian Pittman, EVP of Content, Product & Innovation for CMG, added, “We’re excited to make this collaboration come to life. We know our audiences want quality culinary content, and Gusto is it!”