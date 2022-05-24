GMA Network’s ‘Legal Wives’ To Stream On Netflix In Philippines

GMA Network confirmed that Legal Wives began streaming on Netflix in the Philippines on May 20, 2022.

Starring Dennis Trillo, the original series revolves around Ismael Makadatu, an honorable man from an affluent and noble family, and the women he loves. Alice Dixson stars as Amirah Alonte, Ismael’s pious first wife, Andrea Torres plays Diane San Luis, Ismael’s second wife and a feisty modern Catholic woman, and Bianca Umali stars as Farrah Valeandong, a smart and innocent lady who becomes Ismael’s third wife to save her family’s reputation.

The series originally debuted in July 2021.