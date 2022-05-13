L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Tondero Distribucion

Tondero Distribucion boasts a portfolio of films, series, animation and more for local and international distribution.

Musical drama Luz de Luna tells the story of the great love between a father, León, and a daughter, Luz, who were separated by life but united by music.

Family comedy Maricucha (pictured) follows Maricucha, a talented cook who starts to work for the wealthy Corbacho family at Don Antonio’s mansion. She will support the entire family and, along the way, fall in love with the handsome grandson.

Junta de vecinos celebrates friendship, ambition, creativity, Peruvian ingenuity, and the importance of family.

In comedy Medias hermanas, Victoria must sell her father’s beach house. But the property is also owned by her half-sister, Marita. Despite their differences, they will discover what they have in common.

Cosas de amigos revolves around Raúl, Eduardo and Santiago, who have all been friends since childhood. When Santi confesses that he is gay, Raúl can’t stand the idea. As tensions increase, Raúl puts aside his prejudices to support his friend.

