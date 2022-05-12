L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Latin America

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) brings together the Company’s best-in-class product, technology, and commercialization teams into one global organization. DMED is responsible for the P&L management and all distribution, network and engineering operations, sales, advertising, data, and certain key technology functions worldwide for the Company’s content engines.

Sci-fi action movie Terminator: Dark Fate (pictured) sees Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return to their iconic roles. The film is directed by Tim Miller and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison.

The beloved classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in Wendy, a fascinating, ragtag epic following Wendy and her new friend Peter as they explore a magical island.

Sci-fi drama Lucy in the Sky follows star astronaut Lucy Cola, whose everyday life feels too small after earning a coveted spot on a NASA mission. She enters a reckless love triangle that threatens her career and her sanity.

Fairmont Century Plaza Suite #1129

Find the complete listings here.