Gusto TV Launches In Sweden On Samsung TV Plus

Gusto TV announced that its content is available in Sweden through Samsung TV Plus.

Gusto TV is an international food channel that showcases a culturally diverse lineup of programming. Available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, Gusto TV’s titles reach more than 160 countries on over 30 different platforms. Swedish viewers with Samsung TV Plus will now have full access to the food channel’s culinary originals.

Gusto TV is also available on Samsung TV Plus in the U.K., the U.K., Australia, and India.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “The continued expansion with Samsung TV Plus shows us what viewers want – delicious, diverse, and powerful culinary series that break the boundaries of what it means to be in the food genre. We’re delighted to connect to Swedish audiences through food.”