Surf Channel And Rakuten TV Debut ‘Barcelona Surf Destination’

Rakuten TV released the new documentary Barcelona Surf Destination with Surf Channel.

Produced by Surf Channel and Rakuten TV, Barcelona Surf Destination follows Olympic champion Ítalo Ferreira as he visits the city of Barcelona with his friend and local surfer Álex Vilalta for the best surfing spots. In addition to Vilalta, the documentary features fellow professional surfer Lucía Martiño, actress and surf lover Amaia Salamanca, and Valencian surfer and journalist Mireia Martínez.

Barcelona Surf Destination is available on Rakuten TV across 42 countries in Europe starting today, April 29, 2022. In addition, the film is available on Globosat in Latin America and Olympusat in the U.S. and Latin America.