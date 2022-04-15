VIS’s ‘Cecilia’ Premiered In The U.S. And More

The Paramount+ original series Cecilia premiered yesterday across the U.S., Canada, Australia and the Nordics on the streaming service.

Produced by VIS, Cecilia follows the creative and daring title character who transforms her parents’ bakery into a successful business. After she suffers a stroke, what at first seems like a tragedy ends up being an opportunity for Cecilia to create an environment for her family to be self-reliant. The international cast features Mariana Treviño, Marimar Vega, Cesar Bono, and Erik Hayser, among others.

Cecilia previously premiered in Latin America last year.

The series was also recently nominated in the Comedy Series: Non-English Language category at the Banff World Media Festival 2022 Rockie Awards. The winners will be revealed at the 2022 Rockie Awards in June.