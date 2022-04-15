Vision Films To Release ‘Eating Our Way To Extinction’

Vision Films confirmed the release of Eating Our Way To Extinction on Amazon Prime on April 18, 2022, as part of Amazon Prime’s Earth Day Campaign.

Narrated and executive produced by Kate Winslet, Eating Our Way To Extinction shows how changes in food consumption can help halt climate change. The documentary features undercover footage from the food industry and first-hand accounts from indigenous people.

The documentary is simultaneously being launched in the U.K., Canada, and Australia, as well as to-be-announced countries, with narration by local celebrities in their native languages.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and managing director of Vision Films, remarked, “Vision is thrilled to be releasing this important and stunning documentary across all media for audiences around the world. Its important global message could not be timelier.”