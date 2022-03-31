MIPTV Content Highlights: Lionsgate

Lionsgate brings a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a large collection of film and television franchises. Its slate features comedy Son of a Critch (pictured). Set in Newfoundland in the ’80s, 11-year-old Mark uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

Set in the 1970s in Los Angeles, dramedy Minx follows an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Drama Swimming with Sharks sees Lou Simms as she starts her internship at Fountain Pictures, where she seems like a naïve newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt. In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, including Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates, the deranged zealots who aided and abetted their crimes, and the tragic whistleblowers.

In Welcome to Flatch, a fake documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in the the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities.

Stand R7.A11

